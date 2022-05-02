Advertisement

Community remembers Holocaust victims, survivors

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around six million Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust and dozens of community members and leaders unite to honor those victims on holocaust remembrance day.

The observance includes a proclamation and a candle-lighting ceremony for the victims. Shirland Superintendent Principal Dr. John Ulferts also authored a book called “Always Remember World War II Through Veteran’s Eyes”. He spoke to the audience based on the experiences of holocaust survivors as early as the first concentration camp in Nazi Germany in 1933.

“The greatest thing we can do for the victims of the holocaust is to remember them and make sure they didn’t die in vein by standing up to hatred whenever we see it and remembering the sacrifices that they made,” says Dr. Ulferts.

“I’ve seen books that don’t even mention it and that’s wrong. So it’s repetition. The story is don’t forget keep it in your mind, never forget. It’s not just Jews, it’s any person who’s persecuted,” says Jewish Federation of Greater Rockford President Sherry Dreyfuss.

Three educators, one of which couldn’t make it, received educator awards for their efforts to teach students and the community about this historic genocide.

