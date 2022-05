ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with highs around 60. Rain after midnight continuing through tomorrow. We could pick up close to an inch with highs tomorrow in the lower 50′s. Sunshine on Wednesday with highs at 60. Upper 50′s on Thursday and Friday with slight shower chances. 70′s take hold by Mother’s Day.

