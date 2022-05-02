Advertisement

City of Beloit recognizes upcoming christening of USS Beloit

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The USS Beloit is the U.S. Navy’s newest ship and it’s named in honor of a town with a long history of building naval vessel engines as Fairbanks Morse is located in Beloit. The manufacturer has been building engines for the Navy since the 1930s.

The ship will go to sea Saturday with “Challenge Coins,” which symbolize good luck to the sailors. The City of Beloit called for artists with ties to the armed services to design these coins for the event. Miguel Olivera attends Beloit Memorial High School and will join the navy after graduation. He says one of his former elementary school teachers inspired him to pursue this journey.

Olivera says, “It’s like the past, the future and the present are coming together. It’s very happy and I’m very honored to see these veterans from World War II and Vietnam. It’s very good to meet them and be a part of this.”

The USS Beloit will be officially christened Saturday in Marinette, Wisconsin. It is not open to the public,

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford
Janesville Police
Janesville man arrested, charged with public endangerment
Latravious Robinson, 23, of Rockford was taken into custody Friday, April 29.
Rockford man faces armed robbery charges

Latest News

Stratton visits to discuss teacher shortage
Lt. Governor visits NIU to discuss teacher disparities
Abortion ban may return for Wisconsin, as reported SCOTUS draft opinion would end Roe v. Wade
Rockford Fire Department responds to a fire in the 200 block of Kishwaukee Street Monday evening.
Car catches fire and spreads to a detached garage
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the...
Rockford is “Reinventing Itself” Forbes says in new article