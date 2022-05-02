Advertisement

Battling high grocery prices with mindful shopping

Experts say food waste is half the battle.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With inflation at an all time high, food prices are no exception.

One food company says by paying attention to expiration dates, households can limit buying more than they can consume.

Emma Cahill of Kerry Foods says “When you see special offers- buy three for two- they are great ways to get consumers to buy more volume of food, but you really have to think about, are you going to be able to eat those three loaves of bread? Or should you put it in the freezer to stop it going to waste?”

Other tips include checking use by and best before dates; use by dates signal safety and best before signals sell by dates.

