The What Not Shop opens in Machesney Park

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A second chance at life. One Machesney Park woman follows her dream of opening her own store, something she worked at for nearly 10 years.

That’s because the store originally opened in December of 2021, but after owner Tammy Gowin suffered a life-changing accident, she was forced to close her doors.

Fast forward 10 years later, she’s reopened The What Not Shop Thrift Store right in Machesney Park. Located at 7910 Scott lane the store has something for everyone.

Gowin says after her mom passed away during the pandemic, she felt a push to reopen her store, something that’s always been her dream.

“People are actually in need of smaller businesses that aren’t outrageously expensive, they need to be able to afford things and my goal is to be the cheapest thrift store in the local area for the economy where people can afford it and not only just afford it but come over and have a few laughs while they’re shopping,” Gowin said.

