Storm damage, building collapse in Rockford caused by 70-80 mph straight-line winds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the National Weather Service, straight-line winds of 70-80 miles per hour ripped through the area of 9th St. and Broadway on Rockford’s southeast side causing significant damage to area businesses and neighborhoods.

(1/3) Based on high resolution drone footage provided by the Rockford Fire Department, we determined damage near the intersection of Broadway and 9th streets in Rockford was caused by straight line winds of 70 to 80 mph. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 1, 2022

Residents couldn’t help but look in shock and awe as severe thunderstorms and quarter-size hail destroyed buildings just like a tornado would’ve, leaving several residents without power and some without a place to live.

These winds caused the loss of a metal roof to a building south of Broadway Street which resulted in the collapse of the west and south-facing walls. Roofing material from the building was blown in a north and northeasterly direction, the NWS says.

Several power poles and trees were snapped along 9th Street along with additional roof damage in the vicinity. The damage orientation was consistent with a divergent area of southerly straight-line winds.

High winds brought down power lines, street lights and signs near the intersection on Rockford’s near southeast side. There were many power outages in the area initially that have since been resolved.

More storm damage. Fire department officials say the power is dead, but the poles are under a lot of tension, and can still break and fall. pic.twitter.com/GNBXzg1aeg — Anthony Ferretti (@AntFerrettiTV) April 30, 2022

“We were planning on going to the store, so I said let’s just go to the store, and maybe nothing’s going to happen,” says resident Melanie Barrios.

Barrios was in the car with her daughter and five grandkids when the strong winds forced part of a structure to crash down in front of their vehicle.

“It started moving down the powerlines and then the front of the truck started moving up a little and we all started screaming because we didn’t know what to do,” says Barrios.

She needed to calm the kids down, that’s when she called the police.

“It took me about a half an hour more cause I was more of a wreck than they were because I tried to get them out and I kept blaming myself., if I don’t get them out of this then, if something happens to them I won’t live through that” says Barrios. “My hands are still shaking.”

Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says the quick response time from his team and other utility workers helped keep everyone from a potential fatality.

“We’ve seen lots of storm damage before but this is probably one of the more significant events in Rockford,” says Chief Knott. “That’s what our firefighters train for on a daily basis. As we come into spring, these are things we anticipate...If there was a scenario where individuals were trapped we have the training, tools, equipment and resources to deal with those.

Barrios says they also got an alert on their phone. She’s glad it came through because she knows there could’ve been a different outcome.

“If I haven’t gotten it I probably would’ve been dead. It was something that I’ve never seen and like only in the movies.”

Barrios says her daughter’s house has a broken window in the kitchen and some roof on the floor. She says she has to buy candles for her house because they don’t have any electricity.

The American Red Cross says they are assisting residents of two single-family homes on 9th St. to find shelter for the night.

The damage came late Saturday afternoon with a line of showers and severe storms that were wind-driven. Areas east of Rockford in Boone County are also dealing with flooding.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.