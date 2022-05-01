Advertisement

Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident

Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
By Mike Garrigan
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Ill. (WIFR) - A 10-year-old Winslow boy dies early Sunday morning from injuries suffered in an UTV accident Saturday afternoon.

According to a release by the Stephenson County Sheriff’s office, when deputies got to a home in the 8600 block of W. McConnell Road around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, they found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a Polaris Ranger UTV. He was flown by life flight helicopter to UW Madison hospital. He died from his injuries about 1:30 Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s office tells 23 News that it was the boy’s tenth birthday and he was operating the UTV when it crashed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

