NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in rural Boone County
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TIMBERLANE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the region cleans up following Saturday’s storms, the NWS initial storm survey says a tornado touched down in rural Boone County.
Based on information provided by emergency management officials, a brief EF-0 with peak winds of 80 miles per hour touched down near Briar Cliff Street and lifted over Candlewick Lake just north of Timberlane.
The tornado had a path length of one half of a mile and a maximum width of 60 yards. Several softwood trees were uprooted and snapped at the start of the tornado path and laid in a convergent pattern. The NWS also says several floating docks were thrown across Candlewick Lake.
It was on the ground for approximately one minute.
