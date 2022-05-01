NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in rural Boone County

TIMBERLANE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the region cleans up following Saturday’s storms, the NWS initial storm survey says a tornado touched down in rural Boone County.

Based on information provided by emergency management officials, a brief EF-0 with peak winds of 80 miles per hour touched down near Briar Cliff Street and lifted over Candlewick Lake just north of Timberlane.

Courtesy of NWS Chicago (Ethan Rosuck)

The tornado had a path length of one half of a mile and a maximum width of 60 yards. Several softwood trees were uprooted and snapped at the start of the tornado path and laid in a convergent pattern. The NWS also says several floating docks were thrown across Candlewick Lake.

It was on the ground for approximately one minute.

