Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting that took place in the 3000 block of Lapey Street.

Police tweeted that a shooting investigation was underway just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in that area and the man had life-threatening injuries. A bit more than 4 hours later, police tweeted again saying the man died.

If you have info, the Rockford Police Department says to text RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or install the ROCKFORD PD app.

This shooting marks the seventh homicide in Rockford so far in 2022.

