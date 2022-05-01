Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting that took place in the 3000 block of Lapey Street.

Shooting investigation in the 3000 block of Lapey Street. 42-year-old male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 1, 2022

Police tweeted that a shooting investigation was underway just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in that area and the man had life-threatening injuries. A bit more than 4 hours later, police tweeted again saying the man died.

If you have info, the Rockford Police Department says to text RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or install the ROCKFORD PD app.

This shooting marks the seventh homicide in Rockford so far in 2022.

UPDATE: The 42-year-old male shooting victim from Lapey Street has succumbed to his injuries. Further details will follow when available. If you have info, plz text RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or install the ROCKFORD PD app. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 1, 2022

