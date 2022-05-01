Advertisement

Harlem grad Joshua Black receives Bears rookie minicamp invite

Black started 48 games for Syracuse across six seasons
Harlem alum and Syracuse DL Josh Black
Harlem alum and Syracuse DL Josh Black
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the 2022 NFL Draft, Harlem graduate and Syracuse defensive lineman Joshua Black received a rookie minicamp invite with the Chicago Bears. Black was a mainstay in the Syracuse system playing there for six seasons and starting in 48 games for the Orange. Over his time in New York put up 155 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

THe Bears’ Rookie Minicamp begins Friday, May 6.

