Harlem grad Joshua Black receives Bears rookie minicamp invite

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the 2022 NFL Draft, Harlem graduate and Syracuse defensive lineman Joshua Black received a rookie minicamp invite with the Chicago Bears. Black was a mainstay in the Syracuse system playing there for six seasons and starting in 48 games for the Orange. Over his time in New York put up 155 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

THe Bears’ Rookie Minicamp begins Friday, May 6.

