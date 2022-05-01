Advertisement

Community comes together for annual miracle mile clean up

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over in Rockford, Keeping Northern Illinois Beautiful started its miracle mile clean up.

From Fairview out to Alpine road, people were out with trash bags, tongs, gloves and safety vests.

Organizers say the yearly event is just one way they can help keep the forest city clean.

“The plastic grocery bags get so bad and get wound up in all the trees and bushes and they get almost impossible to remove so if we don’t stay on it every year, it just gets horrible so we’re cleaning a spot that nobody really sees but it needs to be done,” said Paula Olson, Miracle Mile Rockford executive director.

