Community clean up efforts begin in Winnebago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that it’s finally getting a little warmer outside and the snow has melted, the Winnebago County Historical Society is looking for ways to make the village a cleaner place.

Everyone was invited to participate in a community clean up, supplies were included so all you needed to do was show up.

Volunteers grabbed trash bags, pickers, gloves and vests and started picking up garbage in neighborhoods and parks.

To celebrate the clean up, everyone could enjoy ice cream provided by the Scoop.

“I think this problem is just all over and it has been for years and I think it will continue so we’re very thankful for volunteers that really want to keep our community clean and safe and healthy and you know it’s more welcoming,” said volunteer Denise Speracino.

