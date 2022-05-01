A chilly Sunday ahead of a week with a few rain chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a very busy Saturday across the Stateline, we’ll have a chillier Sunday on tap before a week with multiple rain chances arrives to welcome May 2022.

Sunday will bring us back into the cooler pattern with highs below normal in the 50s all around. We’ll have cloudy skies with a chance for a sprinkle or two but overall a majority of the day will be dry. This will be one of the drier days of the week before a somewhat rainy pattern starts late Monday.

The daytime Monday will be dry with seasonably cooler high temperatures in the lower 60s. We’ll have increasing clouds throughout the day before rain arrives at night. Rain looks to continue into the day on Tuesday which will be the wettest day of the week. It’ll be chilly with highs in the lower 50s and showers sticking around for a good portion of the day.

Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the lower 60s and lots of sunshine. But as they say, all good things must come to an end as more rain chances return for the end of the week.

Rain looks to hold off until Thursday morning and lasts on-and-off through the first half of Friday. Then as we get past next weekend, a few signs are pointing to a few warmer days with highs potentially near 70 degrees shortly after Mother’s Day. Stay tuned!

