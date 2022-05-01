Advertisement

Authorities identify victim of Precision Drawn Metal homicide

The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person dead, on April 27, 2022.(WMTV/Elizabeth Wadas)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the homicide victim from the City of Janesville.

Devon J Hills, 30, was officially identified as the victim of the homicide that occurred at Precision Drawn Metal last week.

NBC15 had previously identified the victim, and Sunday’s release confirms the identification.

Preliminary results of a forensic autopsy confirm that Hills’ death was the result of homicidal firearm-related trauma.

This death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The 23-year-old suspect in a homicide at a Janesville business on Tuesday afternoon had only worked there for seven days prior to shooting a co-worker, the Janesville Police Department said.

Kevin Todd was booked on a single count of first-degree homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed.

