Ambucs gifts little girl with special therapeutic tricycle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Illinois family traveled all the way to the Stateline so their little girl could receive a very special bike from the Rock River Valley Ambucs Chapter.

The non-profit organization provides unique therapeutic tricycles, creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

Erin Komacki says her daughter’s physical therapist recommended getting a bike to help cope with Down Syndrome.

Komacki says she had tears in her eyes knowing this gives her daughter the chance at independence.

“I’m so grateful to Ambucs because I mean, there’s no way, this bike is amazing, we’ve tried so many other bikes, we’ve tried different trikes and nothing has ever worked and she gets on this bike and she just fly’s and it’s amazing,” Komacki said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.