Advertisement

Ambucs gifts little girl with special therapeutic tricycle

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Illinois family traveled all the way to the Stateline so their little girl could receive a very special bike from the Rock River Valley Ambucs Chapter.

The non-profit organization provides unique therapeutic tricycles, creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

Erin Komacki says her daughter’s physical therapist recommended getting a bike to help cope with Down Syndrome.

Komacki says she had tears in her eyes knowing this gives her daughter the chance at independence.

“I’m so grateful to Ambucs because I mean, there’s no way, this bike is amazing, we’ve tried so many other bikes, we’ve tried different trikes and nothing has ever worked and she gets on this bike and she just fly’s and it’s amazing,” Komacki said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th and Broadway in Rockford
Storm damage, building collapse in Rockford caused by 70-80 mph straight-line winds
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
The ribbon-cutting crew included groundUP President & cPs Sam Furman, Machesney Park Mayor...
groundUP in Machesney Park holds grand opening
Fatal crash on IL Route 2
Car accident victim reflects on fatal crash
California couple makes a 2,000+ mile move to the Rockford area.
California couple moves to Rockford for cost of living, better quality of life

Latest News

Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man killed after overnight shooting in Rockford
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 4/30/2022
Storm damage, building collapse shuts down roadway in Rockford
Storm damage, building collapse shuts down roadway in Rockford
A brief EF-0 with peak winds of 80 miles per hour touched down near the intersection of Briar...
NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in rural Boone County