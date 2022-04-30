Advertisement

PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th and Broadway in Rockford
Storm damage, building collapse in Rockford caused by 70-80 mph straight-line winds
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
The ribbon-cutting crew included groundUP President & cPs Sam Furman, Machesney Park Mayor...
groundUP in Machesney Park holds grand opening
Fatal crash on IL Route 2
Car accident victim reflects on fatal crash
California couple makes a 2,000+ mile move to the Rockford area.
California couple moves to Rockford for cost of living, better quality of life

Latest News

Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his...
Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine