Advertisement

‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace

Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.(TMGZ2021 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Airbnb is offering its workers a chance to work remotely indefinitely and not return to the office.

The online marketplace for lodging told employees this week that they can permanently work remotely while also relocating anywhere within the country they currently work.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky informed workers of the remote option in a letter. He wrote that the company would adjust workers’ salaries depending on where they chose to live.

Starting in September, employees can also live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

According to Chesky, the world is becoming more flexible amid the pandemic about where people can work and the company wants to hire and retain the best people in the world.

Chesky outlined the company’s new policy in five points:

  • You can work from home or the office
  • You can move anywhere in the country you work in and your compensation won’t change
  • You have the flexibility to travel and work around the world
  • We’ll meet up regularly for gatherings
  • We’ll continue to work in a highly coordinated way

Chesky wrote he is excited about this new policy in giving employees the flexibility to live and work anywhere, which will help unlock creativity and innovation and make working for Airbnb really fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9th and Broadway in Rockford
Storm damage, building collapse in Rockford caused by 70-80 mph straight-line winds
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
The ribbon-cutting crew included groundUP President & cPs Sam Furman, Machesney Park Mayor...
groundUP in Machesney Park holds grand opening
Fatal crash on IL Route 2
Car accident victim reflects on fatal crash
California couple makes a 2,000+ mile move to the Rockford area.
California couple moves to Rockford for cost of living, better quality of life

Latest News

Winslow boy was reportedly operating Polaris Ranger UTV when it crashed around 12:45 Saturday...
Stephenson County boy dies on his 10th birthday in weekend UTV accident
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his...
Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine