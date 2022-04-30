Advertisement

IceHogs fall to Admirals 3-2, will host Texas Stars in first round of playoffs

Rockford IceHogs
Rockford IceHogs(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - The IceHogs held leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but watched both leads slip away as the Admirals came away with a 3-2 in Milwaukee, securing Rockford’s playoff fate as the four-seed in the Central Division.

The power play was working once again for the IceHogs Friday night. Both their goals came on the man advantage. Dylan McLaughlin found the back of the net as time was expiring on a 5-on-3 in the first period. Then with the game tied in the second period, Michal Teply roofed a snap shot over the shoulder of Devin Cooley.

Milwaukee would tie it late in the period after a fluky bounce left Arvid Soderblom in no man’s land. Mitch McLain scored his 17th of the season with under three to play in second.

The IceHogs would go on their own 5-on-3 penalty kill early in the third, but that wouldn’t last long as Cole Smith would score the game-winning goal just 11 seconds into the two-man advantage.

Rockford has one game remaining in the regular season, Saturday night at home against the Chicago Wolves, before hosting the Texas Stars in a best-of-three first round series starting Wednesday, May 4.

Here is a look at the Central Division First Round schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 4 vs. Stars at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 6 vs. Stars at 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 vs. Stars at 7 p.m. (if necessary)

The IceHogs went 4-4-0-0 against Texas this season. You can purchase playoff tickets here.

