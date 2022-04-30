Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect, storms to fire this afternoon

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With an environment across Illinois looking favorable for severe weather, the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have issued a Tornado Watch that’s in effect through 8 p.m. for our entire viewing area and places south. Now is the time to prepare should a warning get issued.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for our entire viewing area through 8:00 p.m.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In addition to the Tornado Watch, our entire viewing area remains under a Level Two Slight Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center through the early evening.

Our entire viewing area remains under a Level Two Slight Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the first line of storms moved through this morning, we got a nice quiet several hours where the sun was able to peek through. Not only that, we have a good amount of wind shear in our atmosphere that primes our skies for severe storms to form. That’s exactly what’s going on to our south and west, as it’ll be those storms that move northeast towards our region. Expect storms to increase in coverage through 3-4 p.m. with an approaching warm front.

Storms are developing south and west. We'll continue to monitor should any severe storms move in here.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will develop to our south and west and move northeast through the course of the afternoon.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will develop to our south and west and move northeast through the course of the afternoon and early evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms will develop to our south and west and move northeast through the course of the afternoon and early evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

All modes of severe weather are possible with any storm that does develop. A few tornadoes are possible, damaging winds, large hail up to quarter size and brief but heavy downpours are also possible. Not everyone will see a severe storm as they will be widely scattered. The peak timing will be now through approximately 6 p.m. at the latest for the storms. After that, they’ll exit and the clouds will stick around once the cold front moves through.

All modes of severe weather are possible including a few tornadoes.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Now is the time to prepare and have multiple ways to receive warnings. A watch means to prepare and a warning means severe weather is imminent and you need to take action now.

A Watch means to prepare, a warning means weather is imminent and you need to take action now.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Ensure you have a means to receive a warning today, and if one is issued, take prompt action to go to shelter!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

You bet we’ll be tracking these storms all afternoon long on social media and, if it warrants, we’ll break into our coverage live on CBS Channel 23. If you haven’t already, download our free 23 WIFR Weather App on Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

