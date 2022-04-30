FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of storms Saturday, afternoon threat may turn severe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday gave the region big improvements in our temperatures with highs right around or slightly above normal in the mid-to-upper 60s. We’ll get even warmer on Saturday and that will help try to give us an environment that will be capable of producing severe storms. While it’s possible, this is a conditional severe threat.

A few showers are around through the early portion of Friday evening with a few isolated storms arriving overnight. There are storms out in Nebraska and Kansas that are severe and that’s what will move into the region on Saturday.

The system will weaken slightly as it moves towards us but it will remain somewhat intense. Because of that, the first line late overnight and into Saturday morning will move in as a swath of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather with this line isn’t expected but a few rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible Saturday morning and maybe some very small hail.

This line will help stabilize our atmosphere ahead of the next round during the afternoon. After it moves out, the associated warm front will move here towards the mid-afternoon hours. Along and ahead of the front is when more thunderstorms will likely begin to fire. The front will move through sometime 2-5 p.m. Saturday and that’s the window where storms may turn severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a level two Slight Risk for severe weather, focusing on the afternoon storm threat for Saturday. Notice in the last paragraph we said “may” turn severe. The afternoon severe threat is not set in stone as the break between the morning storms and the afternoon storms will tell the story of what happens in the afternoon.

First, if we break into sunshine that will help destabilize our atmosphere and create a more unstable environment. This will aid in turning storms to severe levels. If we remain under cloud cover, that will help lessen our afternoon severe threat. Should this occur, our atmosphere will stay more stable. Plus if multiple lines of showers occur along the warm front, that will also keep our atmosphere a bit more stable.

Hail and gusty winds will be the biggest threat with tornadoes also possible although I’m not thinking there will be a strong tornado threat. Winds of 40-50 miles per hour will be possible throughout the day Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The period of late morning to early afternoon Saturday will be the determinant for our severe chances. The key message here is the stay up-to-date as we monitor the behavior of the storms west and the activity here Saturday morning.

The storm threat will end towards dinnertime with the clouds sticking around into Sunday. A shower or two is possible on Sunday and it will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s. An active pattern will continue into next week with a few more chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures generally in the 50s and 60s are expected.

