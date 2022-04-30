Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond

OGLE COUNTY (WIFR) - An Ogle County judge denies a Malta man’s request for a reduced bond after he’s accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend.

Back in November 2020, police say 34-year-old Matthew Plote murdered his girlfriend Melissa Lamesch and her unborn son Barrett. He tried to cover it up by burning down the house with the bodies inside.

Melissa Lamesch’s friends and family breathe a sigh of relief as an Ogle County judge denies Matthew Plote’s request to reduce his bond Friday.

“I was just muttering under my breath and saying please dear god, please judge make the right decision,” says family friend Kim Burke.

Plote’s attorney argues his bond should be reduced from $10 million to $500,000 because he’s been a resident of DeKalb his entire life, he’s a dedicated firefighter and he doesn’t pose a flight risk.

“We were robbed of all of those experiences. I’ll never get to hold my adopted grandson. We were planning babysitting and everything,” says Burke.

Plote faces several charges, including first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death.

“We’re hoping that law enforcement and lawyers do their due diligence and provide evidence then can to support what happened. We’ll be her voice,” says friend and colleague Rachel Sitkiewicz.

Even though Lamesch isn’t here, her friends and family keep her spirit alive holding the memories they share with her close to their hearts.

“It’s good to have that memory so that we can let the world see her because she deserved to be known,” says family friend Bridget Burke.

Lamesch was due to give birth just two days before her death.

23 News did talk to Plote’s attorney after the ruling and they declined to comment at this time.

