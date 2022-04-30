Advertisement

Du-Pec’s Taylor signs to play football at Central College

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Quite a few Stateline athletes have put pen to paper lately. After pushing back his signing day, Du-Pec’s Trenton Taylor has his eyes set for Iowa the next four years.

The Durand senior signed his letter of intent in front of friends and family to play football at Central College. The Dutch are a powerhouse in NCAA DIII, having no losing seasons since 1960. And what better way to move on for the Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention running back then to have his quarterback Hunter Hoffman going to the same college. He said Hunter signing with Central was a bonus.

“I just knew I was in good hands and it was already a good program. I just knew I’d be brought in really well and everybody would take care of me.”

Taylor was a menace with the Rivermen this season. He led the NUIC in rushing with 1,358 yards. He also had a team-leading 15 rushing touchdowns, adding 14 catches for 138 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Now he’s looking forward to getting on campus and breaking more records together.

I just knew it felt like home. The coaches just welcomed me with open arms. I just knew I was meant to be there. It was a lot of weight off my shoulders for sure. It just felt good knowing where I’m going and that I’m going to a great program.”

Hoffman signed his letter of intent to Central back in March.

