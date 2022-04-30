Advertisement

Auburn hosts college signing ceremony for three of its seniors

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making your college decision is never easy. There’s many factors to weigh. But once you make your choice and put pen to paper, it’s time to celebrate. Auburn held a college signing ceremony for three of its seniors on Thursday.

Brooklyn Gray is off to NJCAA DI Wabash Valley Colllege for basketball. The two-time NIC-10 MVP and four-time all-conference player is headed to a program that just went 28-2 and made a national tournament appearance. It was an emotional day at the high school, but one she won’t forget.

“It means everything. Honestly, I was so nervous going into this day,” said Gray. “But, signing it, I was shaking it and stuff, but when it happened, when I said my speech, it was just like a breath of fresh air.”

“I definitely chose junior college because I feel like I’m going to be a little humble and say I feel like there’s more work I can do with getting better at my game. Coach Luke was so welcoming. He just loved me ever since he spoke to me. When I went on that visit, I just knew it was home, so that’s what made my decision.”

Ian Torrisi and James Wallis made their commitments official to Rockford University for cross country. They both mentioned former Knights already running with the Regents. Torissi will major in psychology while Wallis plans to be a teacher and coach. They say the hard work paid off even if they didn’t expect to get this opportunity.

“When I was a little kid, my asthma was terrible and said I’m never running,” explained Torrisi. “But here I am now, and I’m going to be running cross country. Never thought it would happen.”

“In middle school, I used to try every sport, and I just didn’t like it,” reminisced Wallis. “Freshman (year) I came, and I wanted to do cross country, and I just stuck with it. It’s insane to me to think that I get to do this in college.”

