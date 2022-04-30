Advertisement

Auburn alum Vederian Lowe drafted by Minnesota in the 6th round of 2022 NFL Draft

Lowe is among three Fighting Illini draft picks this year
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Illinois won 23 - 20. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WIFR) - With the 168th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Illinois offensive lineman and Auburn alum Vederian Lowe.

Lowe heads to the Twin Cities after a program-record 52 starts over five seasons for Illinois.

“He has that ability to be a backup tackle, guard as a possibility, Vederian Lowe, at worst, at worst in the NFL will be a guy that can handle the responsibilities of kind of a swingman at that guard/tackle spot,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said.

