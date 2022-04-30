Auburn alum Vederian Lowe drafted by Minnesota in the 6th round of 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WIFR) - With the 168th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Illinois offensive lineman and Auburn alum Vederian Lowe.

Lowe heads to the Twin Cities after a program-record 52 starts over five seasons for Illinois.

“He has that ability to be a backup tackle, guard as a possibility, Vederian Lowe, at worst, at worst in the NFL will be a guy that can handle the responsibilities of kind of a swingman at that guard/tackle spot,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said.

