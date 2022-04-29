Advertisement

Winnebago County to invest millions for road improvement projects

During a meeting Thursday night, the highway department laid out its capital projects and major maintenance items.
Construction
Construction(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County plans to spend more than $6 million to fix area roads.

During a meeting Thursday night, the highway department laid out its capital projects and major maintenance items including:

  • Resurfacing Charles Street from Alpine Rd. to Mulford Rd.
  • Widening and resurfacing Latham Rd. from Meridian Rd. to Owen Center Rd.
  • Resurfacing Prairie Hill Rd. between IL Routes 2 and 251
  • Replacing the Yale Bridge Road structure over Sugar Creek
  • Replacing two box culverts on Gleasman Rd., one west of IL Route 2 and the other East of Old River Rd.

Construction is also underway to extend Perryville Path spanning from Hart Rd. to IL Route 173.

The above projects are budgeted for a total of $5.86 million, with the county projected to cover $3,772,000. The rest of the money is expected to come from federal aid and transportation grants.

Another $3.08 million will go toward other maintenance projects like concrete and asphalt patching, traffic signal maintenance, pipe culvert replacements, seal coating and striping roads on various roads within the county on an as-needed basis. Work on these projects is expected to be done by the end of November 2022.

For more information on the projects, please click here.

