Advertisement

Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation

Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas made more than a dozen arrests this week during a recent internet sex sting operation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that 13 men in total were taken into custody in a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

Officials said the task force was joined by the LVMPD Vice Section and numerous federal partners over a two-day operation from April 26-27 in which individuals posed as children online and were solicited by the men for sex.

A meeting was set and the suspects were arrested, according to the LVMPD.

Officers urged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers posed by strangers online and to review their social media chat histories.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on IL Route 2
Car accident victim reflects on fatal crash
California couple makes a 2,000+ mile move to the Rockford area.
California couple moves to Rockford for cost of living, better quality of life
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple
The ribbon-cutting crew included groundUP President & cPs Sam Furman, Machesney Park Mayor...
groundUP in Machesney Park holds grand opening
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Stateline under a Level Two Slight...
FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of storms Saturday, afternoon threat may turn severe

Latest News

Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Report: Rotting bodies found at funeral home.
Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other...
VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Auburn alum Vederian Lowe drafted by Minnesota in the 6th round of 2022 NFL Draft