groundUP in Machesney Park holds grand opening

The ribbon-cutting crew included groundUP President & cPs Sam Furman, Machesney Park Mayor...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - They call it grand for a reason, and groundUP store president and cPs Sam Furman pulled out all the stops to make the new one-stop-shop promotional event grand indeed.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony set the tone for the event. Various product vendors lined up with the latest in signs, parking lot products, and more. Guests were treated with complimentary donuts and coffee, a tasty lunch of freshly grilled beef frank hot dogs and other refreshments.

Prize giveaways included individual prizes with a combined total of $700. Gift certificates for Cruise America RV Rentals were awarded, and RV tours were given to attendees upon request. Guests also had the chance to nominate a non-profit for a chance to win a free “Parking Lot Upgrade” valued at up to $500.

The Groundup stores started as a side gig and quickly turned into a passion project. The store offers a variety of items related to parking lots like speed bumps, signs, stencils and more.

There are also Cruise America RV and U-Haul rentals onsite. A “Curiosity Shop” store also opened that’s full of thrift store items unrelated to parking lots.

