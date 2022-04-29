Advertisement

The first City Clean-up gets underway in the Forest City

Running through September, the clean-up days involve improving the overall environment, picking up trash, cutting down trees and even adding art provided by the Rockford Arts Council.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers on Friday held their first of six neighborhood cleanups in Rockford. Running through September, the clean-up days involve improving the overall environment, picking up trash, cutting down trees and even adding art provided by the Rockford Arts Council.

“We need to reduce violent crime and this is a proven strategy to do so. Other communities across the country are utilizing it and we are as well right now,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Volunteers say in the end, it will create a city filled with pride.

“That is the message of the church, is coming together. People coming together for a common cause. And what better cause than to clean up the neighborhood?” Pastor Marvin Hightower of Mt. Zion church told 23 News.

Brad Roos, president of Sustain Rockford, maintains a lot people care about the city as much as he does and believe a clean Rockford is a better Rockford. They just need help getting started.

“They just need to find the handle, they need to find the doorknob, ya know? And when they find the handle when they see how they can participate or their organization, their church, their household, they take action, people take action,” he said.

The next neighborhood clean-up will be May 20 with the focus on an area bordered by N. Horsman, Whitman, Woodlawn and Locust.

