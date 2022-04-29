Advertisement

DeKalb police officer cleared in deadly 2021 shooting

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato determined Officer Brian Bollow was justified in his use of deadly force.
File photo of a DeKalb Police Department badge.
File photo of a DeKalb Police Department badge.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A DeKalb police officer is cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to a deadly shooting more than six months ago.

In the early morning hours of October 25, 2021, DeKalb police responded to a domestic disturbance on Tilton Park Drive. A woman claimed 33-year-old Kristopher Kramer was drinking, armed with a Samurai sword and threatening her. She also told investigators he was a danger to himself and had self-inflicted wounds on his wrist.

As officers tried to talk with Kramer, they say he grabbed a large, edged weapon and walked toward them. They shouted several warnings and even used a taser and bean-bag projectile to try and stop him. That’s when Officer Brian Bollow fired his gun, hitting Kramer in the upper torso. Kramer was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Illinois State Police investigated the shooting and sent its report to DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato. He decided criminal charges were not warranted and Officer Bollow was justified in his use of deadly force.

A DeKalb Police Department internal investigation reached the same conclusion.

The DeKalb Police Department released video from the October 2021 shooting. A warning to viewers, the video is graphic and contains images and language that some may find disturbing.

