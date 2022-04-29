COVID-19 cases in Illinois climb by nearly 25K in one week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois’ COVID-19 cases rose nearly 25,000 in the past week to bring the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 3,138,682.

An additional 46 deaths from COVID-19 puts the state’s toll at 33,614 for its 102 counties.

In a news release Friday, health leaders say a little more than 730 people were in the hospital with the virus; 75 are in an intensive care unit and 32 are on ventilators.

Five Illinois counties reported a climbing case rate that puts them at the medium level for risk. Those include DuPage, Lake, Champaign, Logan and McLean. People in those counties who are elderly or immunocompromised are urged to wear a mask when at indoor public places and get their vaccination and boosters.

IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars says the state can effectively respond to a surge in cases, but it is up to residents to let the health department know when they test positive.

“The most important point we want to stress about COVID-19 treatments is that timing is essential, and the public should know that it is critically important to consult a healthcare provider and seek treatment immediately if you test positive,” Tokars said. “The treatments are widely available with a prescription, and they are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

So far, 21,871,464 vaccines have been administered, with 76 percent of the state’s population receiving at least one dose. More than 68 percent is fully vaccinated.

To see the complete data, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.