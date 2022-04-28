Two Rockford men accused in catalytic converter theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted theft at a business.

Dah Dah, 25, was located in the 600 block of 18th Avenue and Thu De, 24 was later found in the 1900 block of S. 5th Street. Both men face burglary charges.

Police got the call about a catalytic converter theft around 1:30 p.m. and dispatched to the 400 block of Blackhawk Park Avenue to investigate. Both men were found walking around Rockford and taken in for questioning.

