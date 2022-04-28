Advertisement

Study: Gun violence surged in pandemic’s first year

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess...
According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gun violence in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.

There were also more than 10,000 excess nonfatal injuries.

The findings came from data collected by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Four states - New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas - accounted for most of the shootings.

Researchers can’t say if COVID-19 itself factored into the increase of gun incidents compared to other issues, including civic unrest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on IL Route 2
Car accident victim reflects on fatal crash
Shooting investigation
Man dies in shooting on Grant Ave. in Rockford
California couple makes a 2,000+ mile move to the Rockford area.
California couple moves to Rockford for cost of living, better quality of life
Catalytic Converter Theft KKTV
Two Rockford men accused in catalytic converter theft
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would...
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state
A Cochiti Fire Department vehicle heads towards a plume of smoke from the Cerro Pelado Fire...
More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond