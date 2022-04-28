Scientists issue warning about Avian flu

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Avian flu is back in a big way, claiming the lives of millions of birds across the country. During the 2015 Avian flu outbreak, 50 million birds lost their lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the death toll from this year’s strain already topped 35 million.

“We know that it arrived in Illinois at least a couple of months ago, the first case we had was a water fowl mortality event, that was on Braidwood Lake,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Programs Manager Nathan Grider.

34 states, including Illinois and Wisconsin, report evidence of the latest strain of Avian flu in wild birds.

“We think it came over from Europe and Asia. So, it is hitting raptors pretty hard, as I said also water fowl, and poultry are very vulnerable to it,” Grider said.

Scientists at the University of Illinois urge residents to take precautions, hoping to stop the spread. That includes removing bird baths from backyards and keeping free-range birds inside.

“I don’t think people have to worry if they do take down their feeders that the birds aren’t gonna be able to find something to eat because there’s a lot of food out there right now,” said Joy O’Keefe, University of Illinois Extension Wildlife Specialist.

Scientists say it’s rare for humans to get this flu, but it spreads quickly from bird to bird. Animal rehabilitation sanctuaries like Hoo Haven already put plans in place to minimize the risk.

“When they’re done being assessed they go in a separate place so that they aren’t near any other birds,” Karen Herdklotz of the sanctuary told 23 News.

There are no reports of cases in Winnebago or Boone counties, but since bird flu sticks around until late summer, there is still time for local flocks to be affected.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.