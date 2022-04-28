Rockton man gets 15 years for predatory sexual assault of a minor

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After eight years, a Rockton man is sentenced for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.

25-year-old Nathan N. Rieken was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday in front of a McHenry County judge.

Charges were brought against Rieken in 2019. According to court documents, the assault took place in 2014

Rieken originally lived in the 300 block of Valley Forge Drive in Rockton when he was taken into custody by McHenry County Sheriffs.

The Marengo Police Department received the information through their department and during the investigation, issued a warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.