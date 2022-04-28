Advertisement

Rockton man gets 15 years for predatory sexual assault of a minor

Rieken is sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Rieken is sentenced to 15 years in prison.(McHenry County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After eight years, a Rockton man is sentenced for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.

25-year-old Nathan N. Rieken was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday in front of a McHenry County judge.

Charges were brought against Rieken in 2019. According to court documents, the assault took place in 2014

Rieken originally lived in the 300 block of Valley Forge Drive in Rockton when he was taken into custody by McHenry County Sheriffs.

The Marengo Police Department received the information through their department and during the investigation, issued a warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on IL Route 2
Car accident victim reflects on fatal crash
Shooting investigation
Man dies in shooting on Grant Ave. in Rockford
California couple makes a 2,000+ mile move to the Rockford area.
California couple moves to Rockford for cost of living, better quality of life
Catalytic Converter Theft KKTV
Two Rockford men accused in catalytic converter theft
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote’s reduced bond
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 4/29/2022
The next neighborhood clean-up will be may 20th with the focus on an area bordered by North...
The first City Clean-up gets underway in the Forest City
The ribbon-cutting crew included groundUP President & cPs Sam Furman, Machesney Park Mayor...
groundUP in Machesney Park holds grand opening