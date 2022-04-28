Rockford University Day of Giving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University’s Day of Giving wants to help fund a record amount of scholarship awards this year.

The private four-year college held its eighth annual Day of Giving April 28, which happened to fall on National Pay It Forward Day. Rockford University set a 24-hour challenge to raise $100,000

Money raised on Day of Giving funds student scholarships, allowing many alumni to complete their degrees.

In the spirit of Pay It Forward, alumni were inspired them to give back to the future generations of RU students.

“99% of full-time Rockford University students receive over $10 million in scholarships, financial aid, and grants every year,” said Stephen Kull, Vice President for Advancement at Rockford University. “By supporting student scholarships, we are able to help remove financial barriers for our students to pursue their passions and achieve their goal of graduation.”

Challenges, fun incentives, and special activities encouraged donors to participate throughout the day, while students, faculty, and staff celebrated on campus.

Progress during the 2022 Day of Giving can be tracked on social media channels using the hashtag #RUDayofGiving2022.

