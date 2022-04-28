Advertisement

Rockford Lutheran announces new Head of School

The new Head of School for Rockford Luthern starts May 23.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Lutheran School announces the addition of Dr. Alan P. Runge as its new Head of School effective May 23.

Dr. Runge is an accomplished administrator, educator, publisher, outdoor adventurist, and life-long learner. The school shared that Runge brings eight years of Head of School experience, including serving internationally in Hong Kong, plus twelve years of senior-level university leadership to Rockford Lutheran School.

“Rockford Lutheran and our community is blessed to have a man of Dr. Runge’s caliber in its midst. Dr. Runge brings experience, enthusiasm, and strong Christian principles to his role. We are excited to have the Runge family join the Crusader family,” says Amanda Martinez, President of the Board of Directors of Rockford Lutheran School.

Runge and his family plan to soon move to the Rockford area. The new Head of School says he is looking forward to starting in his new role.

“I am proud to become a part of one of the premier Lutheran schools in the nation and am looking forward to helping take Rockford Lutheran School to the next level,” said Runge.

Family of Melissa Lamesch relieved judge denied Plote's reduced bond
