Gun violence in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new collaborative effort in Winnebago County hopes to curtail the gun violence in Rockford and one family who suffers a tragic loss is living proof of why the violence needs to be stopped.

“He was always running around trying to have fun,” said his Mother Latavia Curry. “He loved basketball.”

3-year-old Kameron lost his life to a shooting last December in Rockford while visiting family. His family says he was a silly and sweet kid that lit up every room he walked in.

“He loved life, he loved being with his family,” said his Grandmother Latoya Manson. “He didn’t have an opportunity to live... this is how we see Kameron everyday... his ashes in a bear.”

Manson and Curry say they wouldn’t wish the pain they feel from the loss of their son on anyone, and they want change.

“These kids are walking around with these guns, and they are just shooting,” said Manson. “They need to be locked up.”

States Attorney J. Hanley says in the midst of the violent crime spike the county is facing, illegal firearms are the heart of issue. He says nearly 25% of charges in the county involve firearms.

“A lot of times with very serious criminals, we often times we just catch them in possession with a gun,” said Hanley. “I do think we are in the middle of almost a gun crime epedemic.”

Now, starting May 16th, the county will send suspects who illegally possess a firearm to the new “gun court. It aims at getting to criminals before they commit a violent crime with a weapon and to speed up the sentencing process.

But Curry and Manson say this seems too little and too late. 18-year-old Coreyeon Young was involved in Kameron’s shooting. With his extensive criminal history that includes gun crimes and murder, they believe he should have been locked up before he was involved in Kameron’s killing.

“Lock these people up, and lock him up and don’t smack him on the hand,” said Curry.

Hanley says cases assigned to “Gun Court” will be tried the same way other criminal felony cases are handled.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.