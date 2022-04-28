A bit warmer with rain and thunderstorm chances towards the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you sick of the below normal temperatures? The good news is that we’ll warm up a bit into the weekend and next week but it will come with continued chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of these also have the potential to turn severe for a part of the weekend.

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

The daytime on Friday will be dry in fact we may even see a few peeks of the sun throughout the day. However, clouds will definitely dominate our skies overall. We’ll warm up with temperatures getting near normal in the mid-60s for highs Friday. We’ll also turn a bit breezy later in the day with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour at times.

The daytime Friday will be dry with showers and an isolated storm possible at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances go up at night with an area of low pressure that will become more organized coming with a warm front. Rain will begin to pop up along this boundary at times in the late afternoon but with more widespread rain chances coming at night. With this, some heavier rainfall and possibly a couple of thunderstorms will be possible but without a severe threat.

It'll be a bit on the breezy side late Friday and through the day on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On-and-off showers will continue through much of the night as the cold front slides through here. Then our next rain chances follow on Saturday.

SATURDAY SEVERE CHANCES

High temperatures on Saturday will be right around normal with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and it will be breezy with winds at times gusting 35-40 miles per hour. We’re looking at two different lines of showers and storms but it will all depend on several factors to determine our potential severe threat in the afternoon.

One of the factors that will determine Saturday afternoon’s severe threat is what goes on Saturday morning. The first line will have showers and a few storms that will move through fairly quickly before we get a break into the afternoon. That first line will bring heavy rain and some gusty winds. We will warm up after that before the second line of storms arrives in the mid-afternoon and early evening hours.

Questions do remain regarding the impact possible morning convection could have on storm severity in the afternoon (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Should we see any sunshine through the mid-day on Saturday, our atmosphere will have a chance to destabilize and create a more favorable environment for that second line of storms to have a severe threat. But should we remain with more clouds ahead of the cold front, then our atmosphere will remain a bit more stable with that second line having a lower severe threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday for that second round of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. As it seems right now, the higher severe threat exists for areas south of our viewing area where a level two Slight Risk for severe weather is in play.

Storms are expected areawide, with the greatest threat for strong to severe storms generally south of I-80. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The shower and storm threat should end Saturday night with the weather for Sunday and Monday is looking to remain dry with highs in the upper 50s on Sunday and 60s on Monday. Rain chances continue at times each day through Thursday next week with the highest chances being late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll take any rainfall to keep the streak alive as we are finally out of a drought for the first time in more than a year.

For the first time in more than a year, there is no drought in Illinois and in our area. That's thanks to all of the rain we've had. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.