Beloit coffee shop brews up an event celebrating ‘Pay it Forward’ day

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - More than 80 countries are taking part in “Pay it Forward Day,” with the goal of 10 million acts of kindness worldwide.

Locally, a Beloit coffee shop is brewing up a cup of kindness to celebrate.

Blue Collar Coffee Co. set up a “Pay it Forward” wall inside the shop Thursday, allowing customers to buy that extra cup of joe for a friend or even a stranger.

Customers purchasing an extra drink are allowed to write their name, or just an occupation, on a card and add it to the wall. Those who buy an extra drink will also get extra points on their Blue Collar Coffee loyalty card.

Illinois has proclaimed Thursday “Pay it Forward Day” since 2010. Wisconsin has had the proclamation in place since 2012.

Blue Collar Coffee Co. is located at 408 Pleasant Street in downtown Beloit. It’s open every day of the week until 4 p.m.

