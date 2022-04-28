Advertisement

30 year sentence for DeKalb man convicted of sex crimes against a child

Prison Bars
Prison Bars(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - 39-year-old Eric J. Simpson of DeKalb was sentenced Wednesday in Ogle County.

Simpson will serve a combined 30 years in the Illinois prison system for multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He was prosecuted jointly by DeKalb County and Ogle County state’s attorneys.

Simpson, 39, will serve 30 years in the Illinois prison system.(Ogle County State's Attorney)

Multiple sexual assaults by Simpson to a child were reported to DeKalb police on March 8, 2020.

They had reportedly gone on for years in both counties.

