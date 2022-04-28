30 year sentence for DeKalb man convicted of sex crimes against a child

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - 39-year-old Eric J. Simpson of DeKalb was sentenced Wednesday in Ogle County.

Simpson will serve a combined 30 years in the Illinois prison system for multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He was prosecuted jointly by DeKalb County and Ogle County state’s attorneys.

Multiple sexual assaults by Simpson to a child were reported to DeKalb police on March 8, 2020.

They had reportedly gone on for years in both counties.

