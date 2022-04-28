13th floor fire at Luther Center sent one to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents at Luther Center quickly evacuated around 11 a.m. Thursday during an emergency on the 13th floor.

One of the residents at 111 W. State Street was taken by first responders to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Damages to the building are estimated at $30,000.

The fire was self contained thanks to the building’s sprinkler system. First arriving units say smoke was the major concern. After about 30 minutes, the fire was completely extinguished.

The Rockford Red Cross is helping residents who’ve been displaced due to smoke and water damage. A cause is still under investigation.

