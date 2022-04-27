Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash
The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
Shooting on Rockford’s southeast side kills 56-year-old woman
One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Monday afternoon.
One dead in shooting at Janesville business
First responders dispatched to the fire just after midnight Monday evening.
Roscoe fire engulfs home overnight

Latest News

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
A Dollar General store manager saved an 85-year-old customer from a phone scam.
‘She looked worried’: Store clerk saves 85-year-old woman from phone scam, police say
Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday.
VIDEO: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp
According to the Essex County District Attorney, Marvin McClendon is suspected of murdering...
74-year-old Alabama man charged with murder in 1988 cold case investigation