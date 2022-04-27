Sky Carp shutout by Kernels 3-0 in series opener

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Sky Carp were held without a hit until a Davis Bradshaw single to left in the fifth inning. Beloit finished with just three hits as the Cedar Rapids Kernels took the series opener 3-0 on a chilly night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Sky Carp starting pitcher Michael David Johnson went six innings, striking out five, while giving up just one run on three hits. Four Cedar Rapids pitchers combined to strikeout ten Beloit batters.

