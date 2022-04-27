Advertisement

Sky Carp shutout by Kernels 3-0 in series opener

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Sky Carp were held without a hit until a Davis Bradshaw single to left in the fifth inning. Beloit finished with just three hits as the Cedar Rapids Kernels took the series opener 3-0 on a chilly night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Sky Carp starting pitcher Michael David Johnson went six innings, striking out five, while giving up just one run on three hits. Four Cedar Rapids pitchers combined to strikeout ten Beloit batters.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Shooting on Rockford’s southeast side kills 56-year-old woman
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River

Latest News

Steve Goers shares thoughts on Stateline boy's basketball
IBCA Hall of Fame head Coach Steve Goers shares best memories
IBCA Hall of Famer and Hononegah Head Coach Mike Miller announces retirement after 30-year career
IBCA Hall of Famer and Hononegah Head Coach Mike Miller announces retirement after 30-plus year career
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) rips of his jersey as he walks off the floor during...
VanVleet injures hip as Raptors beat 76ers 110-102, force a Game 5
Rockford Speedway opened Saturday for another season of racing. The Speedway is celebrating 75...
Rockford Speedway opens for 75th season of racing with annual Spring Classic