A petition for chickens: What can that mean for Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of communities in Illinois allow backyard chickens, and Rockford isn’t on the list. But 9th Ward Ald. Bill Rose hopes to change that, with his petition for chickens.

Rose says his goal focuses more on the educational advantages the ordinance can provide for kids. Raising chickens comes with a lot of egg-spectations, but he believes if kids learn to take care of backyard birds, it can shape a better future.

“To raise animals, to take pride in a project,” said Rose. “Rockford teens and young people don’t have the opportunity that a lot of rural kids get.”

Because the city lacks a backyard bird ordinance, area youth can’t participate in Future Farmers of America, or enter chicken competitions at the Winnebago County Fair. Rose thinks this limits them from pursuing certain careers.

“Agriculture or biology,” said Rose. “Going into being a veterinarian or a vet tech.”

On top of that, he thinks an ordinance gives people the option to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. “You won’t have to rely on the grocery store to get our eggs anymore,” said Rose.

On the other hand, 8th Ward Ald. Karen Hoffman says there’s more to the picture when it concerns sustainability.

“The quality of the egg they are going to get is not necessarily better,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman joined a clean-eating program after experiencing allergic reactions to a variety of chemicals in food, and she learned there is nearly no difference between backyard raised eggs and ones bought in store. She also says this ordinance would require residents to pay for a building permit for the coop.

“I just want people to understand before they put in these thousand dollar chicken coops and invest in all this,” said Hoffman.

The petition currently has more than 376 signatures and Rose says a final ordinance is in the works. Once the ordinance is finalized, city council members will discuss and vote on it.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.