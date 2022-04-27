Advertisement

Red Cross focuses on safety with ‘Sound the Alarm’ events

Volunteers are needed to install 50,000 smoke alarms.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Individuals can make a difference in their community by signing up to install smoke detectors with The American Red Cross next month.

Home fires claim seven lives every day but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half. Volunteers are needed to install 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide this May, as part of Sound the Alarm events scheduled in Rochelle and other cities around Illinois.

Red Cross volunteers responded to 4 home fires in Northwest Illinois from April 18-27. Volunteers responded to incidents in Rockton, Rockford and Rochelle.

During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 12 individuals including 5 kids, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call the dispatch line at 877-597-0747.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.

