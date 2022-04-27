Advertisement

Raynor acquires 575,000 square foot facility

The company plans to expand due to dramatic increases in demand.
The newly acquired 575,000 square foot facility is located in Dixon, Ill.
The newly acquired 575,000 square foot facility is located in Dixon, Ill.(Raynor Garage Doors)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Raynor Garage Doors, headquartered in Dixon is expanding due to high demand in home projects.

The announcement comes as families have shifted dollars into home improvement projects.

Raynor took possession of a 575,000 square foot facility at 200 E. Corporate Drive in Dixon effective April 25.

The facility will enable Raynor to substantially increase warehouse space and gain manufacturing efficiencies.

