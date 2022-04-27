Raynor acquires 575,000 square foot facility

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Raynor Garage Doors, headquartered in Dixon is expanding due to high demand in home projects.

The announcement comes as families have shifted dollars into home improvement projects.

Raynor took possession of a 575,000 square foot facility at 200 E. Corporate Drive in Dixon effective April 25.

The facility will enable Raynor to substantially increase warehouse space and gain manufacturing efficiencies.

