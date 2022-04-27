Nine Lutheran seniors sign their letters of intent

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Signing Day is always a fun time for student athletes.

The stress is off and you get to finally celebrate the hard work you’ve put in the past four years. They say they’re excited about what’s to come.

“I just had this feeling like, yeah, this is the place for me,” said Jaycie Sheehan on her commitment to play volleyball at DII Purdue Northwest. “Coaches are amazing, they’re like my second parents. All the recruits that are being brought in this year, are already like my best friends. So, it’s just a really good environment for me. I think I’m going to grow as a woman and as well as an athlete.”

“I went there, first time I met the coaches, they were really nice, just treated me like family already,” explained Donavyn Sayles when asked about playing basketball at Kishwaukee College. “That’s what I like, I like being close to my coaches and teammates, they all just reached out to me, they were talking to me, and it just felt great.” “It just shows that, even though we’re a smaller school, we have a lot of athletes still and a lot of successful people that going to go on and become what they want to become.”

Here is a list of those who made their college commitments official:

Donavyn Sayles (Basketball) - Kishwaukee College

Heaven Johnson (Basketball) - Kishwaukee College

Jaycie Sheehan (Volleyball) - Purdue Northwest

Kylie Wilhelmi (Volleyball) - Birmingham Southern

Remington Vincent (Volleyball) - St. Mary’s

Morgan Kimberly (Volleyball) - Rock Valley

Sarah Ziegler (Volleyball) - Rock Valley

Brooke Soles (Track & Field) - UW-Parkside

Kristin Rundle (Golf) - Augustana

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.