Mock disaster training helps prep emergency response

Chicago-Rockford International Airport held the hands-on practice Wednesday.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An aircraft at Rockford International Airport intentionally catches fire so first responders can prepare for a plane crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct a full-scale disaster response exercise every three years. Officials say they want our first responders to be prepared the best they can if a plane crashes in their backyard.

Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) is an organization designed to help airport officials take the proper steps in the event a plane catches fire. Wednesday morning, the Minnesota-based company brought its simulation exercise to RFD. Several local fire departments participated.

“It’s not something you see every day, so getting yourself out here and comfortable with these situations should they arise is very beneficial,” says Capt. Shane Mackie from the Loves Park Fire Dept. ”I didn’t realize how tight it would be inside these planes.

Mackie says his biggest takeaways are the size of the plane and the number of compartments you have to search. The simulation owner says it’s a tremendous learning experience for locals.

“It’s invaluable training to be able to bring to these airports to be able to train with their trucks on their grounds so they are familiar. If they ever have to respond to an incident... They are capable and ready to go right off the bat.,” says ARFF Owner Louis Kurtz

Airport officials say the collaboration between RFD and area fire departments, even in a mock situation is crucial to their effectiveness when it matters.

“It’s amazing to see how we can come together and even deal with the airport authority and operations administration. Everybody’s gonna put the time together to make this all work out great,” says RFD Deputy Fire Chief Brian Kunce.

Other simulations require real victims who are pre-assigned an injury and first responders must figure out where to get them for care.

The dangerous plane simulation is one of four units the ARFF takes across the country for use in mock emergencies.

