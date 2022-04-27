Meta is coming to DeKalb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A one billion dollar data center for one of the world’s largest companies will soon open in DeKalb.

Formerly known as social media giant Facebook Inc., Meta is building something else giant. When complete, this 2.4 million square foot data center will support more than 200 operational jobs, and currently has more than 1200 people working on construction.

“What you see today is a testament to the world class construction workforce we have on site. And we couldn’t be more proud of the work being done right here in DeKalb county that will literally connect billions of people across the world,” Meta’s community development manager, Matt Sexton, said.

Meta is the parent company for programs like Facebook and Instagram that bring people around the globe together. This data center will centralize Meta’s operations and infuse a lot of money into the region’s economy.

“When you think about it, 1100 construction workers coming into our community, going to our restaurants, renting our apartments, buying houses, shopping in our grocery stores, I mean the economic impact has been absolutely phenomenal,” DeKalb’s mayor Cohen Barnes said.

The multi million square foot center will also be earth-friendly, using concrete that’s 40% lower in carbon emissions. The concrete is actually made using artificial intelligence; designed by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. This AI tests the concrete at a faster rate so it creates a smaller carbon footprint during the testing phase.

“We’ve also seen that the concrete exceeded our expectations when it comes to performance criteria like compressive strength,” Amruta Sudhalkar, Meta’s Data Center Sustainability Program manager told 23 news.

But Mayor Barnes says it’s not just the environmental and economic impact that excites him, it’s the potential for the community and the students.

“The impact they’re gonna make on our education system. Those students are gonna come out, that’s gonna attract more companies to wanna come to our community because of that education workforce that we have and we’ve proved it with Meta and the data centers that they’re building here,” he said.

Meta says the center will be supported by 100% renewable energy, and the company hopes to have it open sometime next year.

