The meaning behind Denim Day: No means No

A sexual assault awareness campaign signals solidarity with survivors.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For non-profit organization Peace Over Violence, sexual assault is never blamed on the person being victimized.

Since 1999, the group positioned itself to help people build healthy relationships, both inside and out.

That includes the powerful movement, Denim Day, which supports survivors of rape and sexual violence.

Denim Day is a Wednesday in April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, to wear jeans and denim; modeled after a case that, today, sounds shocking.

Denim was first seen worn in support of survivors after a rape conviction was overturned by the Italian Supreme Court. Judges said the victim implied consent by wearing tight jeans, and in response, women in the Italian Parliament came to work the next day wearing jeans to stand with the victim in solidarity.

What started as a local campaign to bring awareness to destructive myths that surround sexual violence grew into a movement.

It is the longest running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in history.

The Rockford Family Peace Center, a multi-agency, multi-disciplinary co-located service center that provides services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, child abuse, elder abuse and trafficking shared their support in the campaign with this post Wednesday:

To learn more about the campaign, visit the website here.

